Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 1,057,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,738. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.00, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

