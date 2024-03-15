Harmony Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $448.92 million and $38.95 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,221,630,909 coins and its circulating supply is 13,849,255,909 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

