Harold R. Carpenter Sells 6,306 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,813. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.