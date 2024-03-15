Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 57647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.64).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £439.18 million, a P/E ratio of -903.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

