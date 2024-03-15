HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

