Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.47

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 41454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

