Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $296,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of 143.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 523.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

