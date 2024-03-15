Head to Head Comparison: WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) versus Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust -8.38% -2.72% -1.18% WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $577.76 million 1.34 -$48.39 million ($0.40) -15.67 WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats WeWork on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

