Head-To-Head Contrast: JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JSB Financial and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Barclays 16.82% 6.09% 0.28%

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Barclays pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barclays is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million N/A N/A Barclays $25.38 billion 1.34 $6.54 billion $1.37 6.56

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Summary

Barclays beats JSB Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

