Head to Head Review: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 80.13%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Energem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -77.24% -61.11% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $787,000.00 224.67 -$32.19 million N/A N/A Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 204.20

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Summary

Energem beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

