Head to Head Survey: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RoboGroup T.E.K. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62%

Risk & Volatility

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 355.81, meaning that its share price is 35,481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 10.18 -$229.51 million ($2.15) -0.49

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 473.90%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Free Report)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.