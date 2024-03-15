Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 113.1% in February

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 209,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

