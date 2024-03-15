Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 113.1% in February

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heineken Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 209,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.
About Heineken
