Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.77), with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

