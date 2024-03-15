Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 5% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.61. 122,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 899,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Hesai Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

