HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. HI has a market cap of $1.39 million and $183,070.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050516 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $200,388.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

