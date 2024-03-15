High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

