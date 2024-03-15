High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 82,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,209. The company has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

