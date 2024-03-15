High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,273 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

