High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.04. 2,529,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.80 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.