High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $535.14. The stock had a trading volume of 303,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day moving average of $445.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

