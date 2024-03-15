High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $22.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.73. 219,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,346. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.49 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.