High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.6% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 2,471,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,071. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

