High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 264,211 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.41. 82,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,301. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.