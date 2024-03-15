High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE JPM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.49. 7,318,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,833. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $548.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.