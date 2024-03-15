High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $346.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

