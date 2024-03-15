High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.45. 587,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $294.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.92.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

