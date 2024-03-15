High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 650,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

