Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of HIFS opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.03.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
