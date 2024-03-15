Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of HIFS opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.03.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

