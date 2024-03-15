HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HIVE opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. On average, analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

