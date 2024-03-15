Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) General Counsel Donald M. Carley Sells 5,000 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. 86,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,883. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

