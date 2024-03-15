Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.10), with a volume of 106999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.08).
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £210.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,385.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.61.
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
