HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $269,338.44 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

