H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 503.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE HRB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

