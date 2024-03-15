Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $427.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $401.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

