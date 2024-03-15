HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $602.66 and last traded at $603.92. 149,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 424,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $630.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $600.62 and a 200-day moving average of $531.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

