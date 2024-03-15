Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.40.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7080232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

