IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 103.7% in February

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the February 14th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ICCM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,934. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

