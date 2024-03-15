IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 103.7% in February

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the February 14th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IceCure Medical
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
ICCM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,934. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IceCure Medical
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.