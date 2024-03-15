Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 26.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 46.3% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

