Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Immunic Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 26.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 46.3% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
