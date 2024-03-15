Informa (LON:INF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 975 ($12.49) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.48) to GBX 780 ($9.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.81) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Informa Stock Down 0.4 %

Informa Increases Dividend

Shares of INF opened at GBX 822.40 ($10.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The firm has a market cap of £11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,301.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 788.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.12. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 652.40 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 829.20 ($10.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Informa

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.52), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($446,037.99). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

