Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,703 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,300,285.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BFZ stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
