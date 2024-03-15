Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,703 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,300,285.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.