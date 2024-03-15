Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Buys 1,972 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Crocs stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. 253,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.