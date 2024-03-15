Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £153.44 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($196.59).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 27 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($188.88).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($190.98).

easyJet Trading Down 3.4 %

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.20. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58.

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

EZJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.84) to GBX 680 ($8.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.97) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.17 ($7.80).

View Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.