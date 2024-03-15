Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 11,238 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91).
ITV Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. ITV plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.09 ($1.09).
ITV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
