Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 11,238 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91).

ITV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. ITV plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.09 ($1.09).

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

