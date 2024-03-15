Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases £99,353.20 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($127,294.30).

Melrose Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MRO opened at GBX 615.20 ($7.88) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.65 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646.80 ($8.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30,753.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

