Insider Buying: Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Insider Buys 62,500 Shares of Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00.

Shares of NBLY traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.55. 62,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,093. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$833.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.93.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

