Insider Buying: StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) CFO Acquires $396,750.00 in Stock

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) CFO Prabhu Antony purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,725.00 per share, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $396,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Down 15.8 %

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.