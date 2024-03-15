Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,581,067.44 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

