Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $298,606.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AVY opened at $215.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
