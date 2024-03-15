Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $298,606.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $215.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.