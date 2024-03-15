Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 1,913 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

CLH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.74. 101,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

