Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 7,311 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,711 shares in the company, valued at $273,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,359.18.

On Friday, December 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $179,205.30.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 457,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.